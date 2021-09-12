Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 20:03

Motorcyclist dies following Galway road crash

The man, who was aged in his 40s, died following the crash in the Renmore area on Sunday morning,
By Rebecca Black, PA

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Galway.

The man, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured when his motorbike collided with a car on the R338 Old Dublin Road at Renmore Park.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, Gardai said.

A spokesperson has asked that any witnesses come forward to speak with investigators.

They are also appealing to those who were travelling on the Old Dublin Road, Renmore Park at the time of the collision who may have any camera footage (including dash-cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

