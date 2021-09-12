Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 13:31

Covid: 1,346 new cases, 315 in hospital

A further 1,346 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State today
Covid: 1,346 new cases, 315 in hospital

James Cox

A further 1,346 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 315 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 59 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, a former head of the HSE is urging people to attend walk-in Covid vaccination centres throughout the country today.

At least 16 are operating — allowing people to get their first or second doses.

They are for people over the age of 12, and they will get Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

Former HSE director-general, Tony O'Brien, says parents shouldn't be worried about getting their children vaccinated.

“If anybody does have any concern about the vaccine there’s lots of information on the HSE‘s website. And these vaccines have been so widely used now that there’s very strong evidence about their effectiveness and safety. So while I understand that people can always have some degree of hesitancy about taking a vaccine, now is the time to really consider, if the right time is to have that vaccine.”

More in this section

Airport passengers still over 80% lower than pre-pandemic levels Airport passengers still over 80% lower than pre-pandemic levels
NUI Galway appoints first full-time Traveller Education Officer NUI Galway appoints first full-time Traveller Education Officer
Graham Dwyer case: Ireland argues curtailing police use of phone data undermines EU law Graham Dwyer case: Ireland argues curtailing police use of phone data undermines EU law
Rises in pensions and social welfare payments on table for Budget 2022

Rises in pensions and social welfare payments on table for Budget 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more