Covid: 1,346 new cases, 315 in hospital

A further 1,346 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 315 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 59 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, a former head of the HSE is urging people to attend walk-in Covid vaccination centres throughout the country today.

At least 16 are operating — allowing people to get their first or second doses.

They are for people over the age of 12, and they will get Pfizer or Moderna jabs.

Former HSE director-general, Tony O'Brien, says parents shouldn't be worried about getting their children vaccinated.

“If anybody does have any concern about the vaccine there’s lots of information on the HSE‘s website. And these vaccines have been so widely used now that there’s very strong evidence about their effectiveness and safety. So while I understand that people can always have some degree of hesitancy about taking a vaccine, now is the time to really consider, if the right time is to have that vaccine.”