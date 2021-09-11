Excitement building ahead of All-Ireland Football final

Digital Desk Staff

Excitement is building ahead of the All-Ireland football final between Tyrone and Mayo at Croke Park this evening.

It doesn't get underway until 5pm, but fans from both counties have already arrived in Dublin ahead of the match.

Mayo will be hoping to win their first All-Ireland title in 70 years.

Fans in Ballina told Newstalk they had been gearing up for the big match all week.

“If they don't want to go playing cricket, this is their chance! [to win the All-Ireland],” said one supporter.

Another added: “Everybody is excited with the flags and everything, but they don't want to be too cocky about it.”

Tyrone haven't lifted Sam Maguire since 2008, and are also looking for their fourth win.

John McGirr, owner of Sally's Bar in Omagh, says it's a fantastic feeling being in the final.

Mr McGirr said: “We're just absolutely delighted to be involved in the excitement this year and after the year everyone has had it's a bit of craic, excitement again, a bit of a buzz. It's a feelgood factor and everyone is delighted with it.”

Meanwhile, gardaí are advising people to only travel to today's All-Ireland final if they have a valid ticket.

Garda Superintendent Martin Mooney says a cordon will be in place around Croke Park where tickets will be checked.

“At the cordon zones we will have security and a strong, hard ticket check. I would ask supporters attending the match to have tickets out and open for the ticket checks and heed all advice from gardai and stewards.”