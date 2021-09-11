Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 11:32

Man critically ill following Cork assault

A male, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured in the incident on Oliver Plunkett Street on Friday evening
By Rebecca Black, PA

A man is critically ill in hospital following an assault in Cork city centre.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was attacked on Oliver Plunkett Street on Friday evening between 6pm and 7.30pm.

On Saturday he was described as being in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

