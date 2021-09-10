Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 21:22

Lotto jackpot expected to roll to 10-year high

Saturday's jackpot looks set to reach €15 million.
Lotto jackpot expected to roll to 10-year high

Saturday night's lotto jackpot could be worth over €15 million, the National Lottery has said.

The figure would be a 10-year high, the last time the jackpot exceeded the €15 million-mark being back in October 2010.

Since its launch in 1988, only five jackpots in excess of €15 million have been won, so a winner this weekend would find themselves joining a very exclusive group.

The current jackpot has been rolling since June 9th.

In addition, the National Lottery will be adding €1 million to Saturday's Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund meaning each winner is expected to receive between €8,000-€12,500.

Tickets for tomorrow's draws can be purchased in-store, online, or through the app up to the 7.45pm cut-off point on Saturday.

More in this section

NUI Galway appoints first full-time Traveller Education Officer NUI Galway appoints first full-time Traveller Education Officer
Man's body discovered in campervan at popular Clare beach Man's body discovered in campervan at popular Clare beach
Joshua Allen thanks father for support following MMA fight win Joshua Allen thanks father for support following MMA fight win
Airport passengers still over 80% lower than pre-pandemic levels

Airport passengers still over 80% lower than pre-pandemic levels

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more