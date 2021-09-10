Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 20:16

Sláintecare committee members call for details on resignations

Members of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Committee (SIAC) are due to meet with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly next week.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is being asked to provide details relating to the resignations of two senior members of the Sláintecare programme.

Members of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Committee (SIAC) have submitted the query ahead of a meeting with Mr Donnelly next week.

As reported by The Irish Times, members of the SIAC expressed "shock, regret and concern" on Friday at the resignation of Sláintecare programme office executive director Laura Magahy and SIAC chairman, Prof Tom Keane earlier this week.

The group are seeking answers from the Minister about the events which led up to the resignations, and information as to why Ms Magahy was not the lead health management negotiator in talks which resumed earlier this month on a new public-only contract for hospital consultants.

On Friday, SIAC also confirmed some people close to the Sláintecare programme had been unhappy with delays of implementing changes to HSE regional structures, which management consultant Dr Eddie Molloy said had been met with "resistance and delay" from the Minister.

Dr Molloy described the two resignations as "very serious", adding: "In light of these developments, as members of SIAC, we urge the Government to ensure the Sláintecare programme of reforms are implemented in word, deed and spirit.”

