Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 17:46

Covid: 1,620 new cases as hospitalisations fall by over a third

There are now 328 people with Covid in hospital, down from 353 last Friday.
The Department of Health has confirmed 1,620 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Thursday.

At 8am on Friday there were 328 people with the virus in hospital, 59 of whom were in ICU.

Today's overall hospitalisation figures are done 25 on last Friday, however the number in intensive care has increased by four in the past week.

The downward trend in hospital admission was also noted in figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which found hospitalisations fell by over a third last week.

As reported in The Irish Times, the CSO data shows Covid hospitalisations trended downwards last week from their summer peak the week ending Friday, August 27th.

In the week to that date, 217 people had been admitted to hospital with Covid, while over 170 people had been admitted in the proceeding two weeks.

For the month of August, the hospitalisation rate was 15 people per 1,000 cases, up from 11 in July, but down from the 161 per 1,000 peak noted in March last year.

The number of older people with Covid requiring hospitalisation also fell to its lowest level since July 2020, decreasing to 163 admissions per 1,000 among people over 80. This figure fell to 75 per 1,000 for people aged between 65-79.

The CSO data also shows one person was admitted to ICU per 1,000 cases of the virus last month.

