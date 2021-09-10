Motorist caught driving without insurance five different times avoids jail

Stephen Maguire

A young man who was caught driving without insurance on five different occasions has been banned from the roads for six years.

Eoin Doherty appeared before Buncrana District Court in Co Donegal as Judge Paul Kelly described his driving record as "absolutely shocking".

The 24-year-old mechanic also received a six-month prison sentence, but Judge Kelly agreed to suspend the sentence.

Doherty was caught by gardaí in various locations across the Inishowen Peninsula including Lisfannon, Burnfoot and Bridgend between 2019 and 2020.

As well as having no insurance, he had no driving licence and was also charged with dangerous driving on another occasion. His barrister Mr Simon Gillespie said Doherty was now a different man.

He had set up his own garage and had a partner and had undertaken a Pro-Social driving course.

Mr Gillespie said Doherty has found the course hard hitting in terms of how his behaviour had shown disregard for other road users. However, Mr Gillespie argued that a custodial sentence would have a detrimental impact on Doherty.

He added that Doherty, of Beechwood Park, Stratfoyle in Derry had undergone 28 mental health counselling sessions and that he now needs the support and stability that he currently has.

Passings sentence, Judge Kelly said "His record is absolutely shocking."

He fined Doherty a total of €600, disqualified him from driving for six years and sentenced him to six months in prison which was suspended.