Almost half of Irish workers did not take full annual leave last year

Almost half of Irish workers did not take all of their annual leave entitlements last year, according to a new survey.

The survey, carried out by Red C on behalf of Fáilte Ireland, found that 1.6 million annual leave days were lost by workers in 2020 who did not book time off and could not carry the days into this year.

The tourism authority said 46 per cent of Irish workers did not take all of their annual leave days, while 33 per cent do not plan to this year or remain unsure if they will.

More than 10 per cent of employees surveyed said they lost days, meaning they were unable to carry their annual leave through to 2021 or get paid in lieu.

It’s often a day here, two days there, that make all the difference

Director with the HR Suite Caroline Reidy said not taking annual leave could lead to illness.

“If you’re not taking your rest and recuperation, for a lot of people, they’re now starting to suffer burnout, they’re starting to get unwell, and the importance of rest and recuperation can’t be overemphasised.”

Meanwhile, Failte Ireland's Niall Tracey recommended booking days off smartly: “It isn’t just about taking a week or two weeks off, it’s often a day here, two days there, that make all the difference.”