Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 10:57

Covid: Two Monaghan areas have highest infection rate

Two parts of Co Monaghan have the worst Covid incidence rates in the country
James Cox

Two parts of Co Monaghan have the worst Covid incidence rates in the country.

The Ballybay-Clones local electoral areas along with Monaghan itself have rates over 1,500 per 100,000.

They are also joined by another Local Electoral Area from the same county, though further down the list slightly, it's Carrickmacross-Castleblayney.

Monaghan GP Ilona Duffy says it's a frustrating time for parents when their children are notified that they are close contacts.

Ms Duffy told Newstalk: “The big difficulty is it means these children are out of school for a full fortnight and their parents obviously have to provide childcare for that time. I think the big thing is children are losing time at school at a time when the online availability of school is no longer there so it's hard and I think it's going to continue like that while we see high rates of transmission in the communities."

Carndonagh in Co Donegal is in third place with a rate of 1,427.

Half of the top five incidence rates for local electoral areas are in Donegal.

The county’s worst areas are Buncrana in fourth position (1,234 per 100,000); Milford in fifth (1,133); Lifford-Stranorlar in eighth (923); and Glenties in ninth (920).

At the lower end of the table, the incidence rate in Fermoy, Co Cork, is just 104. New Ross in Co Wexford recorded a rate of 162.

