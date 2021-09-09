Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 16:55

Taoiseach says Ireland must ‘reflect’ after suspected murder-suicide in Co Kerry

Gardaí are still investigating the deaths of the three family members.
Taoiseach says Ireland must ‘reflect’ after suspected murder-suicide in Co Kerry

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that Ireland cannot ignore the deaths of three family members in a suspected murder-suicide in Co Kerry.

Speaking in Cavan ahead of the Fianna Fáil think-in, Mr Martin indicated that he would be open to a conversation about changes to gun laws in Ireland.

He said: “My deepest sympathies go out to the families of those who were killed and to the community.”

“These are devastating events and the enormity of them is quite shocking,” he said.

 

Gardaí are still investigating the deaths of the three family members and have launched a criminal investigation after the bodies were discovered at a property near Lixnaw in the north of the county.

“It has happened elsewhere as well in the country in recent times,” Mr Martin said.

Another suspected murder-suicide shooting took place at a home in Cork in 2020.

“I do think we need to evaluate,” Mr Martin said. “I don’t want to pre-empt what happened here. But we can’t ignore events of this kind.”

Officers called at the home in Kerry on Tuesday evening and discovered the bodies of a 56-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son inside the property.

They were named locally as Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan.

In a follow-up search outside the home, gardaí found the body of a 63-year-old man, Mossie O’Sullivan, at the boundary of the rear yard, also with gunshot wounds.

A firearm was recovered close to his body.

Gardaí investigating the shooting said they have “a lot of unanswered questions” about the incident.

Superintendent Paul Kennedy said gardai were not made aware of any issues with the family.

He described them as a “decent family” who were not previously known to gardai.

“We have no knowledge of anyone in the days preceding this that would have contacted us directly,” Mr Kennedy said.

More in this section

Archive of once-banned author Edna O’Brien acquired by National Library Archive of once-banned author Edna O’Brien acquired by National Library
Taoiseach to seek meeting with key Sláintecare figures after resignations Taoiseach to seek meeting with key Sláintecare figures after resignations
Virgin Media to air Ian Bailey interview next week Virgin Media to air Ian Bailey interview next week
Sefcovic warns against any renegotiation of Northern Ireland Protocol

Sefcovic warns against any renegotiation of Northern Ireland Protocol

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more