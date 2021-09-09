Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 16:22

Met Éireann issues warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms

The heaviest rain is likely to be in Ulster and the midlands.
Met Éireann issues warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms for much of the country.

The status yellow warning is for all of Leinster and Connacht, and counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford.

The heaviest rain is likely to be in Ulster and the midlands. Showers will give away to prolonged periods of rain in the late afternoon.

There is a possibility of heavy, potentially thundery downpours breaking out this afternoon and evening, producing some localised flooding.

The warning is valid until 9pm on Thursday night.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar weather warning for the North with heavy showers and thunderstorms having the potential to bring surface water flooding in parts and disrupt travel.

The thunderstorms are likely to bring an end to the Indian summer the country has seen, with temperatures reaching as high as 26 degrees in parts in recent days.

Friday will see a return to more normal conditions for this time of year. It will feel notably cooler and a little fresher over the weekend and into next week.

More in this section

Archive of once-banned author Edna O’Brien acquired by National Library Archive of once-banned author Edna O’Brien acquired by National Library
Taoiseach to seek meeting with key Sláintecare figures after resignations Taoiseach to seek meeting with key Sláintecare figures after resignations
Virgin Media to air Ian Bailey interview next week Virgin Media to air Ian Bailey interview next week
Sefcovic warns against any renegotiation of Northern Ireland Protocol

Sefcovic warns against any renegotiation of Northern Ireland Protocol

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more