Met Éireann issues warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms for much of the country.

The status yellow warning is for all of Leinster and Connacht, and counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford.

The heaviest rain is likely to be in Ulster and the midlands. Showers will give away to prolonged periods of rain in the late afternoon.

Status Yellow - Rain & Thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Tipperary, Waterford



Heavy, potentially thundery downpours breaking out this afternoon & evening will produce some localised flooding ⚠️



Valid: 13:28 Thurs to 21:00 Thurs 09/09/2021. pic.twitter.com/8wOfAOTHm3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 9, 2021

There is a possibility of heavy, potentially thundery downpours breaking out this afternoon and evening, producing some localised flooding.

The warning is valid until 9pm on Thursday night.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar weather warning for the North with heavy showers and thunderstorms having the potential to bring surface water flooding in parts and disrupt travel.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning update ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of the UK

Thursday 1000 – 2000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/jRunHBeVZh — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2021

The thunderstorms are likely to bring an end to the Indian summer the country has seen, with temperatures reaching as high as 26 degrees in parts in recent days.

Friday will see a return to more normal conditions for this time of year. It will feel notably cooler and a little fresher over the weekend and into next week.