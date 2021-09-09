FAI and Sky announce sponsorship deal for Republic of Ireland Women's team

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have confirmed a landmark partnership deal with Sky which will see the company become the first-ever, stand-alone partner of the Republic of Ireland Women's team.

The four-year deal will see the squad through two major tournaments - the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship.

The announcement follows an agreement between the FAI and the men's and women's national squads regarding equal pay for all Republic of Ireland international players.

Team manager Vera Pauw said the partnership is a "testament to the dedication of every one of the players and backroom staff members for what they continue to achieve".

Sky Ireland chief executive JD Buckley said it was a "momentous day" for the company, adding: "This squad is made up of incredible people who have broken through barriers, both on and off the pitch."

"They are, and will continue to be, an inspiration to people of all ages right across the country. As their partner, it is so important that we spotlight and celebrate this squad and their achievements - that's what this partnership is all about," Mr Buckley said.

The Republic of Ireland's next outing is against Australia at Tallaght Stadium on September 21st, following which they will begin their quest for World Cup qualification against Sweden on October 21st.