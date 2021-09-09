Amazon announce plans for first Dublin fulfilment centre bringing 500 jobs

Amazon have announced plans to open its first fulfilment centre in the Republic of Ireland, bringing 500 new jobs.

The centre in Baldonnell Business Park will open in spring 2022, providing faster delivery times for customers around the country seven days a week, and one-day delivery for hundreds of thousands of items.

Recruitment for roles in engineering, HR, IT, health & safety, finance and operations management has already begun, while staff who will pick, pack and ship orders will be recruited next year.

Amazon also announced they will open a second delivery station at Northwest Logistics Park in Ballycoolin this autumn, creating 20 permanent jobs and dozens of driver opportunities.

The news follows an announcement last year that the company plans to add 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years, bringing its total permanent workforce in the country to 5,000 by 2022.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement, wishing the company "the very best of luck with this exciting new chapter".