Aldi to create 55 jobs with opening of two new stores

James Cox

Aldi is set to create 55 new permanent jobs in two new stores in Co Mayo and Co Galway.

The new store in Athenry, Co Galway will be an €11 million development. Along with the 25 permanent jobs, it will support 80 construction jobs during the building process.

The new environmentally friendly store will be powered by 100 per cent green electricity, with 10 bike parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging points outside the store. There will be 92 dedicated customer car parking spaces provided.

Aldi aims to open the 1,170sqm store on Clarke Street in late 2022 on the former co-op site, which has been vacant for a number of years.

“In recognition of Athenry’s deep history as a medieval town and the medieval walls that still stand today, Aldi is incorporating natural stonework into the design of the new store,” Aldi said in a statement.

A total of 30 permanent jobs will be created in a new store in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, with 50 construction jobs supported during the building process.

The development on Main Street, in the centre of Ballyhaunis, will see a substantial investment into the local area.

The 1,315sqm store will feature 101 car parking spaces and 10 bike parking space.

Aldi will also provide four free-to-use electric vehicle charging points.

The new store will be Aldi’s fifth in County Mayo, with existing stores in Castlebar, Ballinrobe, Claremorris and Belmullet.