Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 08:00

Taoiseach must intervene to 'move along' Sláintecare plan, says Shortall

The Social Democrats co-leader's comments come after the resignation of the chairman of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Committee, Prof Tom Keane and the executive director of the Sláintecare programme office, Laura Magahy.
Taoiseach must intervene to 'move along' Sláintecare plan, says Shortall

Vivienne Clarke

The chair of the Sláintecare committee, Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall has called on the Taoiseach to intervene to “move along” the plan.

Ms Shortall was speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland following the resignation of the chairman of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Committee, Prof Tom Keane and the executive director of the Sláintecare programme office, Laura Magahy.

The resignations raised serious questions about the future of Sláintecare, she said and the onus was now on the Minister for Health to explain why they had resigned.

Ms Shortall added she was certain their reasons would have been outlined in their resignation letters.

“The Minister and Secretary General (of the Department of Health) owe it to the public to say what is the problem.”

It was not hard to come to the conclusion that there was dissatisfaction and frustration with the slow progress of the plan, she said.

The Taoiseach should now step in to move this along, she urged: “It's way overdue.”

Ireland is the only European country that does not have a fully funded universal care system, she added.

“We're now four years into a 10-year programme of reform, but progress has been very slow.”

Many Ministers were happy to use Sláintecare as a brand, Ms Shortall said, but this had to be more than a rebranding, there needed to be reform and accountability.

Changes must be seen, she added, and decisions should be made on the basis of needs not politics.

More in this section

‘Grave concerns’ over Covid absence rates in Northern Irish schools ‘Grave concerns’ over Covid absence rates in Northern Irish schools
Irish hotel revenue suffers Covid losses of €5.3 billion Irish hotel revenue suffers Covid losses of €5.3 billion
Female graduates expect to earn up to 14% less than male counterparts - study Female graduates expect to earn up to 14% less than male counterparts - study
Virgin Media to air Ian Bailey interview next week

Virgin Media to air Ian Bailey interview next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more