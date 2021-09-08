Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 13:02

Woman released without charge in connection with death of child in Limerick

The child died in Rathbane, Co Limerick, in March of this year
Updated: 9.30am, Thursday, September 9th 

A woman arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick has been released without charge.

The child died in Rathbane, Co Limerick, in March of this year.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested on Wednesday under a warrant issued by a District Court Judge under Section 10 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was detained at Roxboro Road Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She has now been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

