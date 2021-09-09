Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 07:38

Pedestrian killed in Cavan road collision

The scene has been preserved to allow for a forensic examination to take place.
A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Cavan on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on the R198 between Coras Point and Cavan town at approximately 9pm involving the pedestrian, aged in his 60s, and a car.

The man's body was take to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a postmortem examination is due to take place later today.

No other injuries were reported from the collision.

The scene has been preserved to allow for a forensic examination to take place. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward, particularly those who were travelling between Cavan town and Crossdoney between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

Witnesses are asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049-436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

