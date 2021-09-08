Adult day services for people with disabilities will return to full capacity from October 22nd, the Minister of State with responsibility for Disability has confirmed.

Minister Anne Rabbitte said the return to full capacity was in line with the Government’s broader plan to lift the majority of Covid-19 restrictions on that date.

Day service providers have been asked to develop their individual roadmaps to return to 100 per cent day service provision for each service user by this date.

The Minister said this builds on an average service level of 40 per cent, equivalent to two days a week, provided since last September, which rose to 60 per cent in January 2021.

“I am very pleased to announce that HSE-funded disability day services will fully resume by October 22nd,” Ms Rabbitte said.

“We are able to take these steps because our overall strategy is working and it is now safe for day services to increase capacity.”

Infection prevention

Infection prevention and control measures that were introduced to support the delivery of adult disability day services since the onset of Covid-19 will remain in place after October 22nd.

These arrangements include risk assessments, enhanced environmental hygiene, and pod-like arrangements in day service locations. Mask wearing will remain in place in day services, except for those who are exempt from wearing a face covering.

Ms Rabbitte thanked families and carers for the support they have provided throughout the pandemic.

“I know how much this means to every person who can now look forward to enjoying normal times with friends and spending time doing what they enjoy again,” she said.

“I also wish to thank the staff of day service providers for their dedication and commitment in providing support to people with disabilities.

“There are many unsung heroes in disability services, and I want to assure them that I have seen the huge efforts made to ensure that life has been as normal as possible for some of the most vulnerable in our society.”