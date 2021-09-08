Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 11:33

Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for entire country

The status yellow alert came into effect at 9am on Wednesday and will be valid until 12pm on Thursday.
Met Éireann has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for the entire country over the next 24 hours.

The forecaster said Wednesday will be warm and humid with scattered heavy showers, with the possibility of lightning and localised flooding.

“There'll be long dry periods between the showers with sunny spells developing at times,” it said.

Temperatures will range between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued in the North by the UK Met Office.

It said heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.

The warning will be valid from 10am until 8pm on Thursday.

