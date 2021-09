Gardaí have arrested a woman as part of an investigation into the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick.

The child died in Rathbane, Limerick, in March of this year.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested under a warrant issued by a District Court Judge under Section 10 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She is currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.