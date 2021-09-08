Squad of 25 fire-fighting goats released in Howth

A squad of 25 fire-fighting goats has been released in the hills of Howth Heath in Co Dublin.

The group of Old Irish goats, originating from the national herd in Mulranny, Co Mayo, today arrived at their new home for the first phase of a conservation grazing project.

The goats will both manage gorse growth in the area to reduce fire risk to nearby homes, and enhance the biodiversity of the habitat.

Up until the 1940s, Howth Head was traditionally grazed by goats and livestock. The decline of traditional grazing in the area saw wildfires become more frequent, gorse and bracken growth expand and the diversity of the heathland decline.

It is hoped that return of the Old Irish goats — a critically endangered and native breed — to the heathlands of Howth Head after a hiatus of nearly a century will once again offer a more economical and sustainable solution to managing the landscape.

The conservation grazing project at the Dublin Bay UNESCO Biosphere Reserve will run for three years, and is a partnership project between Fingal County Council and the Old Irish Goat Society with support from the Howth SAAO.

The project will use traditional methods of management, including a goat herder and sheepdogs. It will also trial for the first time in Ireland the Norwegian “no-fence” system, which employs GPS tracking to define fenceless grazing areas.

The herder will manage the goat herd, move the goats on a daily basis from site to site and look after the breeding programme, said Seán Carolan of the Old Irish Goat Society, which has hired the herder and runs a breeding programme to conserve the breed.

Herder Melissa Jeuken said the goats’ presence will not affect visitors to the popular beauty spot.

“We are reminding the public to keep their dog on a lead and ask you to please not to feed the goats if you encounter them. You can and should keep visiting this incredible place and enjoying the walking routes and scenery that Howth has to offer,” she said.

Hans Visser, Biodiversity Officer with Fingal County Council, said there was a “clear link between the disappearance of livestock and the decline of the heathland on Howth.”

“By reinstating grazing with goats, we intend to restore the heathland and reduce the wildfire risk on Howth,” he added.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Séana Ó Rodaigh, said: “This is a truly unique project. Fingal County Council has proposed a natural, sustainable solution to reducing wildfire risk that also benefits the animals themselves who belong in this beautiful habitat.”