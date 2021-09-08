A dead bird found on the premises of a food business was among the reasons the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) ordered four businesses to close in August.

Four closure orders and one prohibition order were issued to food businesses for breaches of food safety legislation last month by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and officers of the FSAI.

Among those served closure orders was a sushi eatery in Swords, Co Dublin, a hemp producer and store in Dublin, a food stall in Tramore, Co Waterford and a food stall in Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Under European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020, a closure order was served to J2 Sushi & Bento of 75 Main Street, Swords, Co Dublin.

Under the same legislation, a closure order was served to Hempture and Hempland of 6, 6a, 7, 7a Abbey Street Upper, Dublin 1.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, a closure order was served to Johnny's Grub Hub in Pickardstown, Tramore, Co Waterford, for the closure of the food preparation and cooking shed adjacent to the food stall.

Under the same legislation, a closure order was served to the Good Coffee Matters Food Stall at Drumkeenan, Roscrea, Tipperary, for the closure of the derelict building adjacent the food stall used for storage of food and toilet facilities.

Reasons

Meanwhile, one prohibition order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998, on Heaney Meats Catering Co Limited, in Liosban Industrial Estate, Co Galway.

The FSAI said some of the reasons for the enforcement orders issued in August included no running water to a building that contained toilets, an oven stored on the floor which could cause food contamination, and stained protective clothing that was stored unprotected in an open yard area.

Other reasons included a dead bird found in one premises, a derelict building which contained a toilet and the storage of some foodstuffs in an extremely dirty condition “evidenced by filth, grime and general waste throughout,” and the placing of unsafe food on the market.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, warned that there is a legal responsibility for food businesses to ensure food they provide to customers is safe to eat.

“There is no excuse for behaviour which has the potential to put consumers’ health at risk,” she said.

“We are once again appealing to all food businesses to ensure they are fully compliant with food safety procedures and hygiene legislation.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and in turn, food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure they provide is safe to eat.”