Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 12:41

Gardaí request help identifying owners of recovered jewellery

A significant amount of jewellery pieces and watches, which are of significant value, are in the possession of officers at Crumlin.
Gardaí in Dublin have made a public appeal to identify the owners of a substantial volume of jewellery recovered from searches.

Following a number of searches under warrant, a large number of jewellery pieces and watches, which are of significant value, are in the possession of officers at Crumlin.

Gardaí said many of the items were most likely of immense personal sentiment to their owners, and they are now seeking to reunite them with their property.

During the searches a significant volume of precious stones, removed from original jewellery items, were also recovered.

Members of the public seeking further information are advised to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 016666200. Their contact details will be taken and a member of the investigation team will return contact with them.

Items of jewellery for review can be found on Garda.ie.

No arrests have been made and while investigations are ongoing, gardai said they were confident of finding the owners of the stolen goods.

“If there was a purpose of today, it is the sentimental value of some of these jewelleries, especially some rings. I think that it’s vital that we get these back to the owners,” Inspector Jason Miley told reporters.

“If we can even get one or two back to the rightful owner, that would be an achievement.” He said that work is continuing to bring the culprits to justice.

“We’re following a definite line of inquiry,” Insp Miley said.

