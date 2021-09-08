Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault on a woman in Athlone, Co Westmeath at the weekend.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 4th, between 12am and 12.30am beside Athlone Castle, adjacent to the River Shannon in Athlone town.

The male suspect fled the scene when another man came to the aid of the injured woman. This man then waited with the woman until her friends arrived.

One man was later arrested in connection with the assault and is currently being detained at Athlone Garda station.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Athlone Castle adjacent to the River Shannon between 12am and 12.30am on Saturday and who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

In particular, gardaí hope to speak to the man who came to the assistance of the woman and waited with her until her friends arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.