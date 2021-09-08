Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 13:09

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault on woman in Athlone

The assault occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 4th, between 12am and 12.30am beside Athlone Castle
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault on woman in Athlone

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault on a woman in Athlone, Co Westmeath at the weekend.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 4th, between 12am and 12.30am beside Athlone Castle, adjacent to the River Shannon in Athlone town.

The male suspect fled the scene when another man came to the aid of the injured woman. This man then waited with the woman until her friends arrived.

One man was later arrested in connection with the assault and is currently being detained at Athlone Garda station.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Athlone Castle adjacent to the River Shannon between 12am and 12.30am on Saturday and who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

In particular, gardaí hope to speak to the man who came to the assistance of the woman and waited with her until her friends arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Joshua Allen thanks father for support following MMA fight win Joshua Allen thanks father for support following MMA fight win
First-time blood donors needed in Ireland after 'mammoth' Covid challenges First-time blood donors needed in Ireland after 'mammoth' Covid challenges
DUP has 50 days to deliver over NI Protocol – Jim Allister DUP has 50 days to deliver over NI Protocol – Jim Allister
Teenage star becomes voice of campaign to celebrate reopening of hospitality

Teenage star becomes voice of campaign to celebrate reopening of hospitality

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more