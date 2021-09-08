Investigation underway after death at doctor’s surgery in Co Cork

A Garda investigation is underway after a man shot himself dead at a doctor’s surgery in Co Cork on Tuesday night.

The man, who was aged 51 and understood to be from the Aghabullogue area of the county, died at the scene at the Primary Healthcare Centre at Gooldshill in Mallow.

The facility houses a number of GP practices and the out-of-hours SouthDoc service.

According to a report in The Irish Examiner, the man was attending a doctor at the facility between 6pm and 7pm. Gardaí were informed at around 6.20pm that there was a man in the building armed with a suspected pistol.

Members of the armed regional support unit were alerted and were en route when the gun was discharged.

It is believed the man was alone in a room when he shot himself.

The man received immediate medical assistance but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene was sealed off to allow for a detailed forensic examination.

A firearm, believed to be a pistol, has also been recovered. It is expected to be subjected to forensic and ballistics tests.

The services of the State pathologist have also been requested. The man’s body is expected to be removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a personal tragedy. A file will be prepared for the coroner’s court in due course.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. The contact information for a range of mental health supports is available at mentalhealthireland.ie/get-support