Kenneth Fox

Revenue officers at Dublin Port have seized 864,000 cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €613,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €483,000.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Marvel’, were discovered on board a vessel that had arrived into Ireland from Rotterdam.

The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner led to the discovery of the cigarettes concealed within the load which was check in as railway sleepers.

Investigations are ongoing.

They said the seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they said you can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.