Sinn Féin launches legislation to ban credit card use for gambling

The party’s spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing, Thomas Gould, said a credit card ban was a 'no-brainer'
Sinn Féin has launched legislation aiming to ban the use of credit cards for online and in-shop gambling.

The party’s spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing, Thomas Gould, said it was a step “to finally regulate gambling and protect those at risk of, or in active, addiction.”

He called on all political parties to support the legislation, saying a credit card ban was a “no-brainer”.

“I am really proud to launch this legislation that would see credit cards banned in online and in-shop betting,” he said.

“Protecting vulnerable people has to be at the fore of gambling regulation. While the Government still haven’t published a Gambling Control Bill, Sinn Féin are committed to bringing forward credible protections that will help to protect vulnerable people.

It has been recognised by the industry themselves that this needs to happen

“A ban on credit cards is a no-brainer. It has been recognised by the industry themselves that this needs to happen, with the National Lottery taking steps to introduce a ban and bookmakers bringing forward a ban during live sports.

“We need to make sure that those in the throes of addiction aren’t gambling with money they don’t have and can’t afford.

“For too long now, the attitude from various governments to gambling regulation has been a shrug of the shoulders.

“I am calling on all parties, and independents, to support this legislation and ensure that we see true protection for the most vulnerable in our society.”

The legislation can be viewed online here.

