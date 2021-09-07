Fourteen charged following major crackdown on Limerick crime group

David Raleigh

Nineteen people were arrested and 14 were charged following a major garda operation targeting the assets of a Limerick crime group on Tuesday.

Over 300 Gardaí from the Limerick Division, supported by national garda units, as well as members of the Defence Forces, Revenue and Customs, swooped in a series of planned raids and searches.

Operation Coronation yielded a combined €566,000 in cash and monies from eight financial accounts; ten horses, including a stallion worth an estimated €50,000; a €10,000 horse box; three high-end vehicles, including a BMW, VW Tiguan, Range Rover; five designer watches; €10,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine; drug paraphernalia; and documents.

Three women and two men appeared before Limerick District Court, charged under the Criminal Justice Money Laundering & Terrorist Finance Act, 2020 for knowingly possessing large cash sums linked to proceeds of crime.

A sixth person appeared in relation to alleged breaches of the Control of Horses Act, while a further eight suspects received station bail to appear in court at a later date. Five others remain in garda custody.

“As part of Operation Coronation, in excess of 300 personnel from the Limerick Division supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit, Regional Dog Unit, Air Support Unit, members from the Irish Defence Forces and Revenue and Customs carried out a total of 65 searches at dwellings, businesses and on land near the outskirts of Limerick City,” said a garda spokesman.

Charges

Limerick native, Paul Collopy (46) with an address at Gordon Drive, Cloughleigh, Ennis, Co Clare, was remanded in custody on a charge of knowingly possessing €20,575 cash proceeds of crime, on March 5th, 2020.

Nicole Williams (29) of Clonard, Westbury, Co Clare, was remanded on bail on one count of knowingly handling/acquiring/possessing/using the proceeds of crime to the value of €71,340, on August 16th, 2020. Ms Williams was also charged with one count of possession a canister of pepper spray on the same date, contrary to Section 2 of the Firearms Act.

Heather McNamara (38) of Childers Road, Cloughleigh, Ennis, Co Clare, was remanded on bail, on one count of knowingly possessing €20,575 cash proceeds of crime, at an address at Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick, on March 5th, 2020.

Leeann Carey (41) and Patrick Moloney (40), both with the same address, at Sean Houston Place, Garryowen, Limerick, were each remanded on bail on a charge of knowingly possessing €32,090 cash proceeds of crime, on a date in January 2021, at their home address.Mr Moloney was further charged with knowingly possessing €2,340 cash, on the same date, at the same address.

A sixth man— “Fat” John McCarthy (50) with an address at Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick — was remanded on bail to November 17th on charges of keeping two horses in contravention of local authority bylaws, and keeping two unlicensed horses, on September 7th, 2021.

Tuesday’s searches were a follow-up to an operation carried out in 2020, when gardaí seized €700,000, drugs, guns, designer clothing, jewellery, cars, and the deeds to a Dubai property, as part investigations targeting the Keane/Collopy drug gang.

Gardaí, again supported by members of the Defence Forces, also found a handgun and a bolt-action rifle, as well as an extendable taser baton concealed in a plastic wrapping.

The 2020 raids targeted 67 homes, premises, and locations across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, and 20 persons were arrested, with some charged with drugs offences.