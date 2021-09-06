Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 18:55

Seven vehicles, worth €270,000, seized at Dublin car dealership

The Criminal Assests Bureau (CAB) seized seven vehicles, worth €270,000, following a search operation at a Dublin car dealership today
Seven vehicles, worth €270,000, seized at Dublin car dealership

James Cox

The Criminal Assests Bureau (CAB) seized seven vehicles, worth €270,000, following a search operation at a Dublin car dealership today.

The search operation occurred at a motor dealership in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

The operation resulted in the seizure of seven vehicles with a cumulative value of €270,000. The vehicles seized were as follows:

1. 192 Registration Tesla
2. 202 Registration Audi A4 Avant S Line
3. 172 Registration BMW 5 Series
4. 202 Registration VW Golf
5. 191 Registration VW Golf
6. 172 Registration Skoda Superb Sportline
7. 211 Registration VW Tcross

Investigations were ongoing and no arrests were made today.

More in this section

Convicted Islamist terrorist unable to attend High Court hearing Convicted Islamist terrorist unable to attend High Court hearing
Terminally ill mother who returned from Australia 'disgusted' with Irish health system Terminally ill mother who returned from Australia 'disgusted' with Irish health system
Zappone to be invited before foreign affairs committee as Coveney faces no-confidence vote Zappone to be invited before foreign affairs committee as Coveney faces no-confidence vote
Driving test numbers up 50% on pre-pandemic levels in North

Driving test numbers up 50% on pre-pandemic levels in North

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more