Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 17:25

Investigation launched after body recovered off Donegal coast

The remains were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full post mortem is expected to be carried out.
Investigation launched after body recovered off Donegal coast

Stephen Maguire

The body of a person has been recovered from the water off the coast of Co Donegal.

It was taken from the water at Ballywhoriskey in Fanad earlier today. It is not known how long the body was in the water for.

The remains were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full post-mortem is expected to be carried out.

The identity of the person recovered has not been disclosed at this time.

A Garda spokesperson said "Gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body at Ballywhoriskey, Fanad, Co. Donegal on the 6th September 2021.

"The body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. Enquiries are ongoing."

More in this section

Rises in pensions and social welfare payments on table for Budget 2022 Rises in pensions and social welfare payments on table for Budget 2022
Defence Forces ‘fully supports’ independent review amid abuse allegations Defence Forces ‘fully supports’ independent review amid abuse allegations
Upskirting and downblousing to become criminal offences in Northern Ireland Upskirting and downblousing to become criminal offences in Northern Ireland
Lone parents and minority groups suffering most from housing divide

Lone parents and minority groups suffering most from housing divide

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more