Temperatures to hit 27 degrees today as Ireland’s warm start to September continues

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 27 degrees Celsius in parts of Ireland on Tuesday as the country enjoys a warm start to September.

Met Éireann said an area of low pressure to the west of Spain has allowed very warm air from north Africa to push up across Ireland, bringing above average temperatures for September.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Ireland was logged at 23.7 degrees at Phoenix Park in Dublin, followed by 22.9 degrees at Dublin Airport and Oak Park, Co Carlow.

Matthew Martin, a Met Éireann meteorologist, said most places will enjoy long spells of sunshine on Tuesday, though mist and fog may linger across some southern and eastern coasts through the day.

He said temperatures will possibly reach up to 27 degrees, with “these highest temperatures expected in the midlands.”

A warm few days ahead as temperatures reach around 25°C or higher... This is due to a warm airmass originating in North Africa that has moved up across Ireland 👇🏾 🗺️



Find out how long the warm weather will last in our latest Meteorologist Commentary 📰 https://t.co/hbz3poWgRG pic.twitter.com/5Bsihtx7V3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 6, 2021

It will stay quite warm overnight with temperatures not falling below 15 or 16 degrees in some places.

The average maximum temperature for Ireland during September is nearly 17 degrees, while the average minimum temperature is 9 degrees.

The highest September maximum temperature on record in Ireland is 29.1 degrees, recorded on September 1st, 1906, in Kildare.

Temperatures will fall later in the week, with an increased risk of some heavy showers.

Commenting on the forecast ahead, Mr Martin said: “Wednesday will be another warm day with temperatures in the low to mid-twenties. However some heavy, scattered showers are likely to develop as an area of low pressure moves towards Ireland bringing more unstable air.

“Thursday and Friday will see the sunny spells and scattered showers continue, these could be heavy and thundery and possibly turn quite widespread, especially on Thursday. It won’t be as warm by the end of the week with temperatures falling back to around 17 to 20 Celsius.”

The current warm weather follows the official end of summer, from a meteorological point of view, which is considered to be August 31st.