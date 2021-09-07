Woman in 70s dies in Meath single-vehicle collision

A woman aged in her 70s has died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Meath.

The fatal collision occurred in the Bellinter area of Co Meath shortly after 1pm on Monday, September 6th.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where the woman, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead.

Her body was later removed to Navan mortuary and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the road at the time of the incident with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 46 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.