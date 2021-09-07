Applications open for first purpose-built cost rental homes in Ireland

Applications open today for the first purpose-built cost rental homes in Ireland.

The rent charged to tenants of the homes at Enniskerry Road, Stepaside in Dublin will cover the cost of delivering, managing and maintaining the homes and “will not be driven by market movements”.

The 50 two-bedroom apartments will be let from October of this year at a monthly rent of €1,200, which management agencies said was a “significant reduction” when compared to market rents for two-bedroom apartments in this location.

The homes are being delivered for Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council on land provided by the Housing Agency under the land aggregation scheme, and will be managed by Respond and Tuath Housing.

Eligible tenants

The new cost rental homes form part of the Enniskerry Road Project, which involves the construction of 50 cost rental homes and 105 social homes, along with a community facility and green spaces.

Those who are eligible can begin the application process today on Daft.ie. Tenants eligible for the homes will be “randomly selected” and prospective tenants can register at www.respond.ie and www.tuathhousing.ie.

Eligibility requirements include:

A net household income below €53,000 per annum.

Not in receipt of any form of social housing support (including a HAP payment).

Now owning a property.

A household size appropriate to the size of the property advertised.

Ability to pay the rent for the property.

That the household has only entered one application for cost rental property per development.

CEO of Respond, Declan Dunne, said the cost rental model “is a new departure in the delivery of housing in Ireland, providing a new type of housing tenure.”

Chairman of Tuath Housing, Daragh O’Sullivan, added: “We are thrilled to be involved in a project which offers moderate income households the choice of a more affordable, long-term and stable form of rental tenure than exists presently, with the added benefit that their rent will not be driven by price changes in the private rental market.”

County Council Cathaoirleach, Lettie McCarthy, said the new housing will provide “much-need homes for the people of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.”

“This collaboration is a yet another new connected community that has been developed close to amenities, with access to public transport, local commercial centres and only a short walk from the beautiful Fernhill Park and Gardens,” she said.

“I would like to thank the Council staff and our partners in Tuath, Respond and the Housing Agency for bringing this scheme to fruition and look forward to any future collaborations.”

Funding for the project is being provided through the Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Housing.