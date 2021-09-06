Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 17:53

Covid: 1,144 new cases, 384 in hospital

A further 1,144 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today
James Cox

A further 1,144 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 384 coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals, with 59 people in ICU.

Senior Government figures and health chiefs are optimistic that Ireland’s level of Covid-19 infection is on a downward trajectory, linked to the impact of vaccination among younger people.

On Monday morning, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that a downward trend in Covid-19 infections was “very evident in younger age groups as they come forward for vaccinations”.

“The impact of vaccinations continues to be seen across the population,” he said in a series of posts on Twitter. “It is thanks to the collective efforts of everyone that we are on a pathway out of this pandemic and we can progress towards the full re-opening of society.”

