Taoiseach says economy is bouncing back strongly from pandemic

James Cox

The economy is bouncing back very strongly from the Covid pandemic, according to the Taoiseach.

It comes as a range of restrictions were eased today, allowing live music return to bars and weddings.

Organised indoor events also resumed, with up to 60 per cent capacity, and the cap on outdoor gatherings also increased.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the phased reopening will continue over the next seven weeks.

Mr Martin said: “The 20th of September will be the next important milestone and then the 20th of October, the economy is coming back in tandem and parallel with the reopening of society and the lifting of restrictions. The figures are very good now in terms of the bounceback of our economy and we'll have to try and sustain that.”

The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has dropped by 18 per cent in the past week.

It now stands at 1,438 — over 300 less than seven days ago.

1,144 new cases were reported this evening.