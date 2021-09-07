Watch live: Coveney faces questions from TDs over Zappone controversy

By Cate McCurry, PA

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has denied that he offered Katherine Zappone the job of special envoy in a conversation with her months before the Government approved the appointment.

Facing questions from the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr Coveney he had “raised the possibility” with Ms Zappone that she might fill the role but did not offer her the job.

“I raised the possibility of a special envoy role with Katherine Zappone and asked her if she’d be interested in such a role should the Department develop and recommend it,” Mr Coveney said in his opening statement.

“That phone call was on March 3rd and triggered a text to me from Katherine the following day enthusiastically thanking me for the opportunity. But it wasn’t a job offer at that stage, as I made it very clear that the concept needed to be developed by the department, which is exactly what subsequently happened as the files show.

“Looking back now, I should have been clearer with Katherine on the extent of the work needed in the department before a formal roll could be offered to her.”

Mr Coveney also apologised to the committee for the “sloppiness” of some of his answers to the committee last week, and said that his mistakes had fuelled the controversy of recent weeks.

Document release

There was deep concern among senior figures across Government on Monday night after a dramatic day which saw more than 100 documents connected to the appointment released by the Department of Foreign Affairs under the Freedom of Information Act.

Ms Zappone, a former government minister, was told of her appointment to a UN role almost five months before Cabinet was made aware.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a WhatsApp message to Mr Coveney on March 4th, she wrote: “Hi Simon, thank you so, so much for offering me this incredible opportunity. It will be such a privilege and I will be so proud to serve Ireland again. I think the time is really ripe for change too.”

In a separate text that day, she said: “Could you let me know time period appointment is for, and what are next steps. As you know, am working with UNFPA till mid or end of June.”

The records also show that in a text dated February 26th, Ms Zappone said she “knows well” what is going on with LGBTQ issues within “UN context”.

She ended the text by saying: “Thanks very much Simon.”

USAID role

In an earlier text message, dated February 22nd, Ms Zappone said she has expressed an interest in the possibility of working for USAID on women, girls and LGBTQ issues.

She also sought Mr Coveney’s help getting introduced to Samantha Power, the head of the US Agency for International Development.

The records show that officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs were discussing the job and had complied a briefing on a special envoy role in March, weeks after Ms Zappone had thanked Mr Coveney.

Mr Coveney previously denied that the role was created for Ms Zappone, saying she was approached after.

However, a document dated March 25th revealed that officials were only then discussing the scope of a “possible envoy position”.

Documents dated April 19th show department officials agreed that it would be a role as Envoy for Freedom of Expression.

In a text dated April 9th, Ms Zappone said to Mr Coveney that she had “heard in the background the Department may be ready to discuss proposals with you for my work?”

“Look forward to hearing from you. K,” Ms Zappone added.

Then on May 4th, she texted: “Hi Simon, hope all well. Any news yet? You had mentioned June as start time. Thanks K”.

No replies

The screenshots of the messages shows that Mr Coveney did not reply to the vast majority of the texts.

Mr Coveney previously told an Oireachtas committee that he deletes messages over hacking fears.

It was also revealed that Ms Zappone contacted a UN ambassador on June 6th about her appointment, expressing frustration over the delay, adding there was “radio silence” from Mr Coveney about the role.

Later that month, an official from the department’s legal division was told that while Ms Zappone was a guest speaker at a Washington Embassy event and did some work on LBGT+ issues, there was no other engagement with her.

In another text dated July 21st, on the day of Ms Zappone’s outdoor party at the Merrion Hotel, Ms Zappone told Mr Coveney that she and Niall Burgess, the then-foreign affairs secretary general, agreed that the post would last two years to “achieve the objectives”.

She ended the message: “Thanks again for this privilege and opportunity.”

Further correspondence reveals that in an email to a Department of Foreign Affairs official, sent the day after the Merrion Hotel party, Ms Zappone said she spoke about the role with Leo Varadkar, who she said was “really excited” about it.

At that time, HR officials emailed others in the department to say that the person that they “had in mind” for the role was an ex-minister.

The email, sent on July 26th, was the day before Cabinet was made aware of the position.

'I shall serve you'

A message sent on July 27th, after the Cabinet meeting had ended, Ms Zappone text Mr Coveney saying: “Thank you minister.

“I shall serve you, and our beloved country, to the best of my ability. Warmest, Katherine.”

Ms Zappone stepped back from the special envoy position after a storm arose around the manner of her appointment.

In a statement, Mr Coveney said: “I am sorry that this appointment has caused such controversy for the Government.

“I have apologised to the Taoiseach for the failings on my part in relation to this issue and I have no hesitation in doing so again.

“Finally, a review of envoy positions is ongoing in the Department, however I agree with the Taoiseach’s call for all future appointments to be made by open public competition.”

The Opposition will seek to press home charges that the appointment was a ready-up. Gary Gannon, the Social Democrats spokesman on foreign affairs, said it “stinks to high heaven”.