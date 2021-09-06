Social Democrats have 'no desire' to merge with Labour

Digital Desk Staff

The Social Democrats has ruled out any potential merger with the Labour Party, according to the Irish Examiner.

The party, which has just six TDs, held their think-in on Monday in Dublin, where their focus was on the climate emergency, housing and health, according to their co-leader Catherine Murphy.

The Labour Party has repeatedly spoke about a potential merger with the Social Democrats, however, both leaders say this is not something they're interested in.

“We need new political entities,” Ms Murphy said.

“This is not something (a merger) that's mentioned within the party; it's mentioned by the Labour Party.

“It's mentioned by political commentators, but there's no desire within the Social Democrats for a merger. There's a desire to build, and build up quicker, that's just the scenario from within.

"I think there is an issue of trust with (Labour) and the public, and I know you have to compromise in government, but you don't have to sell your soul.”

“Our health services doesn’t operate on the basis of entitlement - there is no legal entitlement to health care



“In health they talk about eligibility - you may be eligible, but there is no guarantee services will be there,” says @RoisinShortall. #SocDems2021 #LeadingTheWay pic.twitter.com/6KsXFqTILt — Social Democrats (@SocDems) September 6, 2021

Party of the future

She thinks there are issues of culture and said "we're a very open party and I think people have gravitated to us, it's about working collaboratively.

"And to be perfectly honest with you, we're not looking for a party of the past, we want to be a party of the future."

Ms Murphy said the country needs new political entities.

"For a long time we had a two-and-a-half party system with pretty much very little else and I think we're in the new political scenario where there is an appetite for being open to new ideas and new political parties."

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shorthall served as a Labour minister of state and left the party in 2012. She said she had experience of how the party operated.

Ms Shortall said that Labour entered government with Fine Gael “the last time that they didn't know why they wanted to be in government and ended up going along with a lot of things that were anathema to the party and Labour supporters.”

The party has not ruled out working with any party in the next government, however, Ms Shortall added: “It has to be about trust, but it also has to be clear why you want to enter government, it's not about being government for its own sake."