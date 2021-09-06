Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 17:25

Investigation launched after body recovered off Donegal coast

The remains were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full post mortem is expected to be carried out.
Investigation launched after body recovered off Donegal coast

Stephen Maguire

The body of a person has been recovered from the water off the coast of Co Donegal.

It was taken from the water at Ballywhoriskey in Fanad earlier today. It is not known how long the body was in the water for.

The remains were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full post-mortem is expected to be carried out.

The identity of the person recovered has not been disclosed at this time.

A Garda spokesperson said "Gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body at Ballywhoriskey, Fanad, Co. Donegal on the 6th September 2021.

"The body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. Enquiries are ongoing."

More in this section

Taoiseach defends Varadkar over attendance at UK music festival Taoiseach defends Varadkar over attendance at UK music festival
Frustration as CO2 monitors yet to arrive in ‘most schools’, says union Frustration as CO2 monitors yet to arrive in ‘most schools’, says union
Explained: What Covid restrictions ease in Ireland today? Explained: What Covid restrictions ease in Ireland today?
People of Derry line the streets to say a final farewell to Pat Hume

People of Derry line the streets to say a final farewell to Pat Hume

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more