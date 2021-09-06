Government urged to address Gardaí's 'negative attitudes' towards minority groups

Kenneth Fox

The Government is being called on to address existing 'negative attitudes' amongst Garda members towards ethnic minority groups, according to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC).

It comes as they published recommendations for Ireland’s National Action Plan Against Racism, which include guidance such as the implementation of sanctions for breaches of anti-racism commitments.

The report entitled, “Developing a National Action Plan Against Racism”, sets out what needs to be done in areas such as policing, education, media, politics, employment and healthcare, making over 130 recommendations for State action.

They said it highlights the need for anti-racism to be promoted across the political and public institutions of the State through systematic training and more diverse recruitment in our police, courts, healthcare and teaching professions.

The IHREC are explicitly calling for an annual public forum on the advancement of anti-racism to be established and for the plan to have its own specific budget line and designated leadership within Government.

They will present the recommendations in person to the Government’s Anti-Racism Committee on September 16th.

We need more diversity among Gardaí and other public service workers to help tackle #racism in Irish society, according to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.



Via @NewstalkFM @ShaneBeattyNews @shhtickhttps://t.co/XdgtlhreRf — Irish Human Rights & Equality Commission (@_IHREC) September 6, 2021

Racial discrimination

Speaking about the report, Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission said: “Addressing racism in Ireland requires mobilisation across Irish society. Put simply it needs to be a priority not only in our laws, our public services and our budgets, but also in the places where we learn, where we work, and where we meet.

“Ireland’s National Action Plan against Racism is an opportunity to focus our national will and energy towards ending racial discrimination and disadvantage, so that we can each benefit from the equal involvement of all.”

In terms of education, the IHREC are calling for mandatory anti-racism programmes to embedded at all levels of the education system.

They are also urging the Government to address the lack of resources available to students who are in the international protection process, such as access to IT equipment and transport issues.

Regarding policing they are specifically calling for targeted recruitment to help establish a diverse police force which “fully reflects the diversity of Irish society.”

In terms of the negative attitudes towards minority groups, they recommend the Government “sets out measures to address racial profiling, including reports from young minority ethnic people.”

You can read the full report from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission here.