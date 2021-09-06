Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 09:30

Dublin Airport passengers in August remain 63% lower than pre-pandemic

The daa said almost 1.2 million passengers passed through the airport last month
The number of passengers travelling through Dublin Airport remained 63 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels in August, according to airport operator daa.

The daa said almost 1.2 million passengers passed through the airport last month.

It comes after Ireland adopted the use of the European Union’s Digital Covid Cert for travel in late July.

The daa said 865,000 passengers travelled to European destinations last month, with passenger volumes to and from continental Europe remaining 54 per cent down on pre-pandemic numbers.

Another 257,000 passengers travelled to and from Britain, down 72 per cent when compared to pre-Covid levels.

Passenger volumes to and from North America were meanwhile down by 77 per cent, as some 111,000 passengers travelled on transatlantic routes in August.

The daa said other international passenger traffic to the Middle East was down by 82 per cent on pre-pandemic figures, as 21,000 passengers travelled last month.

The number of passengers on domestic routes also remained down by 65 per cent on pre-pandemic figures, with 4,300 passengers travelling last month.

Over 2.9 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first eight months of this year, according to the daa, representing an 87 per cent decrease when compared to pre-Covid levels in 2019.

