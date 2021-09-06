Traffic alerts follow separate collisions in Dublin and southeast

Gardaí have issued traffic alerts following two separate collisions in Dublin and the southeast of the country.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the M1 Southbound in the capital as gardaí and emergency services attend the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The collision occurred between Junction 4 Donabate and Junction 5 Balbriggan at around 6am this morning. Gardaí said no serious injuries were reported.

Earlier this morning, gardaí said diversions were in place due to the collision and warned those travelling to expect delays.

The road has now re-opened fully https://t.co/a8HEgnyD3u — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 6, 2021

In an update shortly after 8am, gardaí said the road had fully reopened.

Meanwhile, gardaí have also issued a traffic alert in the southeast of the country following a collision on the N25 from New Ross to Waterford.

Diversions are currently in place and delays can be expected.