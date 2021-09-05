Live music to return as next stage in easing of restrictions arrives

The next stage in the easing of restrictions will go ahead on Monday, with live music making its long awaited return.

September 6th will also bring increases to the permitted attendances at indoor and outdoor events.

For indoor events where all attendees are fully vaccinated, recently recovered from the virus, or an accompanied under 18, the limit will increase to 60 per cent.

This capacity increase will also apply to cinemas and theatres if the whole audience is immune, otherwise the capacity will remain at 50 people.

For indoor events where patrons have a mixed immunity status, there will be no increase to capacity at this point.

Vaccination of under 35s really working now. Cases have plateaued / falling. Rise in patients in hospital and ICU slowing. All ok for next stage of re-opening on Monday https://t.co/DSQWzRFBE2 — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) September 3, 2021

The permitted attendance for outdoor events will jump to 75 per cent if all people are vaccinated, recovered, or an accompanied under 18, or will be capped at 50 per cent for crowds with a mixed immunity status.

Live music is also back on the agenda for weddings, although the number of guests remains at 100, while religious ceremonies have the green light to take place with up to 50 per cent capacity.

The final part of Monday's easing will also see coach tours resume at 75 per cent capacity.

On Saturday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was "all ok" for the easing of restrictions to go ahead as planned, pointing to high vaccination levels among people under the age of 35, slowing hospitalisation figures and plateauing/falling case numbers.

Paul Reid added 90 per cent of the adult population is due to be fully vaccinated in the next week.

The HSE chief executive confirmed 89 per cent are now fully vaccinated while 92 per cent have received at least on dose.