Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 15:21

Hundreds of fish killed in Co Mayo river

Over 500 young salmon and trout are estimated to be dead in the river Glore
Hundreds of fish killed in Co Mayo river

Hundreds of fish have been killed in the Glore river in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo in what authorities describe as a “serious fish kill incident”.

Over 500 young salmon and trout are estimated to be dead in the river Glore, an important spawning river within the Moy catchment area.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, was alerted to the kill on Friday and is investigating.

The agency has taken samples of water and fish from the scene for scientific analysis to determine what caused the kill.

More in this section

Covid: 1,180 new cases as 90% of adult population to be fully vaccinated next week Covid: 1,180 new cases as 90% of adult population to be fully vaccinated next week
Taoiseach must put an end to Zappone row, says Fianna Fáil TD Taoiseach must put an end to Zappone row, says Fianna Fáil TD
Police investigating ‘hate crimes’ at Belfast football match Police investigating ‘hate crimes’ at Belfast football match
Gardaí launch investigation after man's body found in Letterkenny

Gardaí launch investigation after man's body found in Letterkenny

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more