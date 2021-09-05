Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 15:10

Gardaí launch investigation after man's body found in Letterkenny

The man's body was discovered in a house at Sylvan Park.
Gardaí launch investigation after man's body found in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Co Donegal.

The body of the man, aged in his 60s, was found in a house at Sylvan Park in Letterkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene shortly after 2am following reports from Ambulance services and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene has been preserved and the office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained and gardaí said the results of the postmortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

More in this section

Best places to live in Ireland longlist revealed Best places to live in Ireland longlist revealed
Taoiseach must put an end to Zappone row, says Fianna Fáil TD Taoiseach must put an end to Zappone row, says Fianna Fáil TD
Covid: 1,180 new cases as 90% of adult population to be fully vaccinated next week Covid: 1,180 new cases as 90% of adult population to be fully vaccinated next week
‘Government doesn't think beyond the next soundbite’ – Ivan Yates

‘Government doesn't think beyond the next soundbite’ – Ivan Yates

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more