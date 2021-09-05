Gardaí launch investigation after man's body found in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Co Donegal.

The body of the man, aged in his 60s, was found in a house at Sylvan Park in Letterkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene shortly after 2am following reports from Ambulance services and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene has been preserved and the office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained and gardaí said the results of the postmortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.