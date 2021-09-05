Covid: 1,180 new cases as 90% of adult population to be fully vaccinated next week

The national vaccination rollout is to hit a major milestone next week, when 90 per cent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said over 6.9 million vaccines have now been administered in the State.

Of the total adult population, 89 per cent are now fully vaccinated while 92 per cent have received at least on dose.

As of midnight, Saturday 4th September, we are reporting 1,180* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 362 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has confirmed 1,180 new cases of the virus. There are now 362 people in hospital with Covid, 59 of whom are being treated in ICU.

"Next week will see 90 per cent of adults fully vaccinated," Mr Reid tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

"A great collaboration between the public and the health service," he added.

The vaccination programme continues successfully. Over 6.9M vaccines administered,over 89% of the adult population now fully vaccinated & over 92% partially. Next week will see 90% of adults fully vaccinated.A great collaboration between the public & the health service @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) September 5, 2021

Despite the success of the vaccine rollout, Ireland's incidence rate remains among the highest in Europe, however, the rate of hospitalisations is lower compared to previous waves.

On Saturday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the country should also “take some heart” from early indications that incidence rates may be decreasing.

His comments come ahead of the next stage in the easing of restrictions on Monday, which will see: