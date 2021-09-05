Man charged with attempted murder after Belfast stabbing

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has been charged in relation to a stabbing in west Belfast on Saturday.

On Sunday, police confirmed a 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with an intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police on Saturday were appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the head in the west of the city at Aspen Walk near Dunmurry.

The man was taken to hospital and his condition is not currently known.

The 20-year-old man will appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.