Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 10:50

In pictures: Spectacular aerial views of Ireland in new Nat Geo documentary

The first episode of the new series of Europe From Above will take viewers on a visual journey across the island.
In pictures: Spectacular aerial views of Ireland in new Nat Geo documentary

A new National Geographic documentary will showcase some of Ireland’s finest cultural and geographical landmarks through aerial hyper-lapse photography.

The first episode of the latest series of Europe From Above will take viewers on a visual journey across the island.

Flying cameras uncover the technology buried behind Croke Park (one of Europe’s most high-tech sports pitches), soar above the dramatic spectacle of Dublin’s Deer Rut, and follow a team saving Ireland’s protected grey seals.

The six-part series will also offer up spectacular views of landmarks across Norway, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland and Iceland.

Europe From Above begins on Sunday, September 5th at 8pm on National Geographic

More in this section

‘Government doesn't think beyond the next soundbite’ – Ivan Yates ‘Government doesn't think beyond the next soundbite’ – Ivan Yates
Next stage of reopening ‘all ok’ to go ahead, Varadkar says Next stage of reopening ‘all ok’ to go ahead, Varadkar says
‘You have a murderer in Ireland’: Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son makes fresh appeal ‘You have a murderer in Ireland’: Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son makes fresh appeal
Best places to live in Ireland longlist revealed

Best places to live in Ireland longlist revealed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more