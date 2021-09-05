Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 09:46

Best places to live in Ireland longlist revealed

More than 2,400 members of the public nominated 470 locations in every county in Ireland.
The judges have chosen their 20-strong longlist in the Irish Times Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021 competition, which is supported by Randox Health.

Over the course of the summer, more than 2,400 members of the public nominated 470 locations in every county in Ireland.

While number of nominations was a factor in the selection of the 20 locations below, the quality of the place itself was the chief consideration.

Each place on this list was judged on criteria including: natural amenities; buildings; community initiatives and spirit; presence of clubs, societies and activities; good local services; diversity; a welcome for outsiders; transport links; employment opportunities; the price of property and housing supply; cost of living; digital links for distance working; safety and security.

The 20 places on the longlist are:

  • Derry city
  • Galway city
  • Waterford city
  • Cabra, Dublin 7
  • Malahide, Co Dublin
  • Blackrock, Co Louth
  • Bray, Co Wicklow
  • Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
  • Celbridge, Co Kildare
  • Clonakilty, Co Cork
  • Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh
  • Gorey, Co Wexford
  • Killarney, Co Kerry
  • Monaghan town, Co Monaghan
  • Rostrevor, Co Down
  • Tullamore, Co Offaly
  • Abbeyleix, Co Laois
  • Ballinakill, Co Laois
  • Clonbur, Co Galway
  • Glaslough, Co Monaghan

The winner will be announced in late September.

